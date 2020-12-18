new year's eve

Powerball to crown 2021's 1st millionaire during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC

NEW YORK -- 2021 will be off to a raging start for one lucky Powerball contestant who will become a millionaire live on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.

Five finalists were named this week for Powerball's "First Millionaire of the Year" promotion, returning to the show for the second year:

  • Steven Everage from Seymour, Indiana
  • Sara Bosch from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania
  • Laveral King Jr. from Winter Haven, Florida
  • Shawn Cantrell from Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Carlos Mabry from Washington, D.C.


Country artist Jessie James Decker will return this year as the show's Powerball correspondent, checking in with the finalists from their homes around the country throughout the program before revealing the winner just after midnight.

Even if they don't win the $1 million grand prize, they aren't going home empty-handed -- the finalists each won a $12,500 cash prize in addition to a 70-inch LED TV, a karaoke system, a $500 gift Party City certificate and other prizes.

The finalists were randomly selected in a second-chance drawing from participating Powerball jurisdictions. The winner will join Blaine Marston from Passadumkeag, Maine, who was Powerball's first millionaire of 2020.

This year's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Billy Porter and Ciara. Jennifer Lopez was announced earlier this week as the headlining performer. Click here to see who else is performing.

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 31
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew year's evepowerballtelevisionlottery
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
See who's hosting 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC this year
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
NEW YEAR'S EVE
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
NYE to go on in Times Square -- but without revelers
See who's hosting 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC this year
Cuomo expects holiday COVID spike over next 37 days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Over $20K worth of cash, jewelry stolen in violent home invasion
COVID Live Updates: NY breaks single day record for most positive tests
NY's first COVID vaccine recipients provide health update
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
Suffolk County sees highest infection rate since beginning of the pandemic
Sister of fallen NJ officer following brother's path, gets his badge number
House passes 2-day bill to avert government shutdown
Show More
Cuomo: 'I do not believe we are destined for a shutdown'
NYC's outdoor dining bathroom guidance sparks criticism, confusion
US Space Force members get a new name: 'guardians'
NYPD's K-9s featured in new calendar, new class of dogs training
Admission changes to selective NYC middle and high schools to address segregation
More TOP STORIES News