Rapper DMX off life support, breathing on his own following heart attack, publicist says

Rapper DMX is on life support in a New York hospital and in grave condition, according to his family.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🖤🖤🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 3, 2021

Prayers out for DMX, we’re praying for you brother — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) April 3, 2021

Praying for DMX 💔💛🙏🏿 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 3, 2021

My Sincere love and prayers go out to my homie @DMX during this difficult time.. Pull through my dude. pic.twitter.com/hNlTwDoFX8 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 3, 2021

Today is 4/3/21 - it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother @DMX on the 4,3,2,1 song. We Love you X get well fast. 🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/2YejrFdo5E — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 3, 2021

WHITE PLAINS, New York -- DMX has been taken off life support and is breathing on his own in a New York hospital, his publicist said on Saturday evening, noting that the rapper was not 'out of the woods' yet.DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, said the hip hop artist, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had a heart attack."I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had had a heart attack, and I'm not sure how it was induced and that he's on life support," Richman said.Richman did not say if the rapper suffered an overdose, as has been reported by a number of outlets."I've spoken to the family and the family and I are quite close with each other. I am concerned about his well-being and mindful of his significance. I have known Earl for over 25 years and I believe that his music is quite poignant, very important. He's truly a poet of our time," Richman said.Richman said Simmons had been in the midst of making a movie.Well wishes came pouring in on social media Saturday from many celebrities.Hip hop producer Eric B and fellow rapper Missy Elliott asked their followers to pray for DMX.