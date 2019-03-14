'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Joe Giudice to be transferred to immigration detention center

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A reality TV star from New Jersey is set to be released from prison, but he will not be heading home."Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Joe Giudice will be transferred directly to an immigration detention center, and will be facing deportation to Italy.The transfer is expected to happen Thursday in Allentown, Pennsylvania.Giudice, the husband of Teresa Giudice, has been serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.He moved from Italy to the U.S. as a child. He is a legal permanent resident, but he never became a U.S. citizen.----------