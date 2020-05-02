'Disney Family Singalong: Volume II' lineup includes Chloe x Halle, Idina Menzel, Shakira and Miguel

Disney has begun to announce the celebrity performances for the next "Disney Family Singalong" on ABC, which will feature music from "The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin," "Hercules," "Tarzan," "The Lion King," and other Disney classics:
- "A Whole New World" - Idina Menzel and Ben Platt
- "Almost There" - Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose
- "Hakuna Matata" - Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III
- "Part of Your World" - Halsey
- "Poor Unfortunate Souls" - Rebel Wilson
- "Remember Me" - Miguel
- "Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" - Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert
- "Try Everything" - Shakira
- "When I Am Older" - Josh Gad
- "You'll Be in My Heart" - Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland
- "Zero to Hero" - Keke Palmer
Disney said Friday that more acts will be announced over the next week.
"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will air on ABC this Mother's Day, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and all-new star-studded performances. The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing families to follow along with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.
Nearly 13 million people tuned in for the first singalong, which aired April 16 and featured enchanting performances from Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, John Stamos and many more.
Like the previous special, "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.
Watch "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" Sunday, May 10, at 7|6 c on ABC.
