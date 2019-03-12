Arts & Entertainment

Brooklyn teen out to beat his own record for solving Rubik's Cube using feet

Using his feet, teen Daniel Rose-Levine tries to beat his own World Record time to solve a Rubiks cube.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A teenager from Brooklyn is practicing to beat his own world record time for solving a Rubik's Cube with his feet.

16-year-old Daniel Rose-Levine set the current record for fastest time with 16.96 seconds last March.

"I started going to competitions for my hands," Rose-Levine said. "But there's 18 different events that they have in these competitions and one of them is feet, so I decided to start practicing feet just for the competitions and eventually I got pretty good at it."

The teen says that he has entered competitions using his feet 15 times.

He's set the world record four times, and says that he's sure he can beat his most recent record again.

