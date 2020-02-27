Arts & Entertainment

Tracy Morgan honors nurse who cared for him after crash on New Jersey Turnpike

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan honored the nurse in New Jersey who cared for him after he was seriously injured in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike six years ago.

Morgan presented Gina Domingo with the "Tracey Morgan Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Nursing."

Domingo is a nurse at Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute and works in the brain trauma unit.

She has spent the last 30 years caring for patients.

Morgan says she got him through his difficult recovery by encouraging him daily.

"She wouldn't even look at me, she said everything's gonna be alright," Morgan said. "She would take me outside and read and let me be outside in the air. I was so angry, I was so scared."

The medical director of the rehab center where Domingo works says that by sharing his story, Morgan is shining a spotlight on the role of rehabilitation nursing.

He added that Morgan is an inspiration to patients.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentedisonmiddlesex countytracy morgannurses
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York, NYC prepare for coronavirus
Coronavirus concerns land 83 in voluntary isolation on LI
Coronavirus: New case confirmed in California, origin unknown
AccuWeather: Back to blustery Thursday
Prisoner escapes parole facility in New York City
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Trump names Pence to lead US response to COVID-19 threat
Show More
Woman dies 10 days after NYC ATM attack; 3 women sought
Hero officers rescue woman from overturned, burning car in CT
Here's how to prepare for coronavirus outbreak in US
School bus driver gets 10 years in prison for deadly NJ crash
Man pushed onto subway tracks in Lower Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News