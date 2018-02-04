Watch the big money ads from Super Bowl LII

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3005058" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2018 SUPER BOWL ADS: Danny Devito stars in M&M's commercial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3005060" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Tiffany Hadish's first spot for Groupon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3005062" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Budweiser

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3005064" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Pringles

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3005071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Matt Damon stars for Stella Artois

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3008016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Jack in the Box and Martha Stewart

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3008054" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Michelob Ultra starring Chris Pratt

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3013218" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Lexus, starring cast of 'Black Panther'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3013223" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Amazon Prime's "Jack Ryan", starring John Krasinski

From slapstick comedy to real-life drama, the commercials of the 2018 Super Bowl hoped to hit every emotion out of the millions and millions and millions of TV viewers who are expected to watch the big game.And with big viewership comes a big price tag. The average price for a 30-second spot during the telecast is around $5 million.Take a look at the Super Bowl ads that everyone is talking about: