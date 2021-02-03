'You don't want COVID': Michael Strahan grateful for support after COVID-19 diagnosis, urges caution

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10090236" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Robin Roberts confirms that fellow "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan tested positive for COVID-19.

Michael Strahan sent a message to his "Good Morning America" colleagues Wednesday, thanking them and everyone for their well wishes and advice after his COVID-19 diagnosis."I do feel a lot better, and I'm just thankful to be on the side of it that I am," Strahan said.He said he's doing well and is trying to rest and hydrate as much as he can, so he can regain his strength to go back to work."I miss work; for my own sanity, I've got to get out of this house," Strahan said.He said he's been self-isolating and following all COVID-19 protocols but warned others to be cautious."You don't want COVID," he said. "You don't want to have to go through everything that it brings with it."He asked "Good Morning America" viewers, and everyone, to protect themselves against the coronavirus, and, in turn, protect others."I just want to say make sure you take care of yourself; wear your mask, wash your hands, use your wipes. I did all those things, but it just goes to show me it takes more than just you, the individual. Everybody has to do it," Strahan said.It was made public that the Pro Football Hall of Famer and "Good Morning America" host tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday."We know you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week. He wanted us to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID. He is at home quarantining," anchor Robin Roberts said to open Thursday's 'GMA.'Anchor George Stephanopoulos said at the time that everyone working at "GMA," on and off camera, had been cleared by Disney to be at the studio after contact tracing following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Stephanopoulos himself was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the spring.Strahan, who also provides analysis on the "Fox NFL Sunday" pregame show, appeared remotely during last Sunday's NFC championship game. Strahan, though, also did remote appearances during much of the season for the network's Thursday night games to not conflict with his "GMA" schedule.The 49-year-old Strahan has been absent from the ABC morning show for over a week, and it remains uncertain when he will be on again.He has been a part of "Good Morning America" since 2016 and has been a fixture on Fox's NFL coverage since retiring after the New York Giants won the third of their four Super Bowl titles during the 2007 season.