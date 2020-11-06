'Young People of the Pandemic' tells children's stories in their own words

It's an anthology of stories, poems, and anecdotes from more than 120 kids ages aged 10 to 21 from all across the country.
"I just never imagined that this would be my senior year," Sophie Witherspoon said.
Two of her essays are included in the collection, put together by Nancy Nelson.
Also Read: 'Quarantunes' virtual fundraiser brings in millions for Broadway charity
"They taught me that this generation is extremely resilient," Nelson said. "They have tremendous courage."
Her grandson, Teddy Cooper, is among the contributors.
"It was really cool to see how many people all over the country had similar experiences to me," he said. "And it helped me feel less alone."
It's all about the search for comfort, comradery and inspiration.
"Just wanted people to know that there's still hope in the midst of uncertainty," Witherspoon said.
She lives in Dallas, but her personal ties to the New York area run deep. She is the granddaughter of late Yankees legend and broadcaster Bobby Murcer.
"I called him Bobby Pops," she said.
Also Read: Iconic Barack Obama 'Hope' print among Shepard Fairey's works up for auction at Sotheby's
Murcer excelled during some of the darkest days of the Bronx Bombers, then witnessed their glory years from the booth.
We met when we shared the same agent, the late Steve Lefkowitz.
Getting to know Bobby and his wife Kay enhanced my life beyond measure, and Witherspoon calls her beloved grandmother "Lali." She also pays tribute to Kay Murcer in the new book.
"I would love for teenagers to realize there are so many precious moments that you have with people you love, and you should tell people that you appreciate them," she said. "Tell people they have influenced you, and if someone is part of your life, you should let them know."
"Young People of the Pandemic" is available online.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip