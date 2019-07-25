Jeffrey Epstein hospitalized after suffering neck injury in Manhattan jail cell

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found injured in his Manhattan jail cell and taken to the hospital.

Epstein was barely conscious when he was found and had suffered injuries to his neck.

It's not clear what caused the injuries or if they were self-inflicted.

He was later returned to the federal facility.

Epstein was being held at Manhattan Correctional Center awaiting trial after being declared a flight risk.

His attorneys planned to appeal the judge's decision to hold Epstein without bail.

