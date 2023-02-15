Mayor Adams heads to Albany to ask for bail reform changes, more money as migrants stream into city

Janice Yu reports on Mayor Eric Adams' trip to Albany to request more state funds for New York City.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It is called "Tin Cup Day," when mayors across New York go to Albany to make a case for their cities.

In the case of Mayor Eric Adams, he's expected to bring up two big issues: bail reform and more money for the city's budget.

He's expected to ask for more money specifically to address the influx of migrants who've arrived in the city.

Governor Kathy Hochul's plan will bring in a billion dollars to the city for the migrants and the city is expected to receive some federal funding, but Mayor Adams says that is not nearly enough to help the more than 40,000 asylum seekers who have arrived.

Adams will also be taking the opportunity to propose something he's advocated for in the past, changes to bail reform.

Previously, he has proposed making changes to allow judges to consider whether someone is a threat to public safety in order to crack down on repeat offenders.

"Whatever hand we are dealt, we are going to drive down crime. We're going to do what we have committed to do, continue to remove guns off the street, dangerous people off the street, partner with our DAs, prosecute," Adams said. "But we know this is our job. The buck stops here, and we are going to defeat those who want to keep us unsafe."

Mayor Adams says there are between 1,700 to 2,000 repeat offenders throughout the city and focusing on these people will bring down the crime rate significantly.

