Prisoner escapes parole facility in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A prisoner escaped a Manhattan parole facility and remains on the loose.

Authorities say the handcuffed parolee escaped the New York State Division of Parole at 314 W. 40th Street in Midtown Wednesday afternoon.

During an office report, it was determined prisoner Travis Simon violated his conditions in an important respect and was being referred to a 45-day treatment program in New York City when he fled custody, according to the New York State's Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Simon had been on parole after serving a seven-year sentence for first degree assault.

Local and state law enforcement agencies have been notified and, along with DOCCS, are actively looking for him.

