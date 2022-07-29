Suspect arrested in pair of sex assaults 3 days apart in Manhattan, Brooklyn

Crystal Cranmore has the latest on the investigation from Brooklyn.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a pair of sexual assaults three days apart on the Upper West Side and in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn.

Accompanied by a lawyer, 20-year-old Estarling Martinez Cabral turned himself to detectives in Brooklyn Friday morning.

The NYPD released clear video of the man they were seeking earlier this week, which may have led to the suspect's surrender.

He has been charged with attempted rape and sexual abuse in the Manhattan assault, while charges are pending in the second incident, which happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday inside the Carroll Street subway station.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was walking when a man who jumped the turnstile with a scooter approached her from behind, grabbed her and put his hand over her mouth.

They say a struggle ensued, and the victim was able to yell for help and escape.

The attacker fled.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention on the scene.

The first incident happened last week near 69th Street and Broadway.

In that incident, authorities say a 33-year-old woman was walking in front of 137 West 69th Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday when a suspect on a scooter approached from behind.

Police say the man grabbed her and dragged her to a secluded area, where he sexually assaulted and tried to rape her.

It's not clear what stopped the suspect, but he took off on his scooter and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with additional information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

