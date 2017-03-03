Connecticut college student gets 1 year in prison for false rape accusation

In this March 3, 2017 photo, Nikki Yovino, left, appears with her attorney Mark Sherman as she is arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court, in Bridgeport, Conn. (Ned Gerard /Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --
A Long Island woman who falsely accused two Sacred Heart University football players of rape was sentenced in a Connecticut court Thursday.

Nikki Yovino, of South Setauket, pleaded guilty to making up the allegations and was sentenced to one year in prison.

She said she made up the allegations because she worried her consensual encounter with the two players would damage her relationship with another student.

Yovino had initially claimed she was raped by the two students in a bathroom during an off-campus party.

Detectives believed her at first and had witness statements that seemed to corroborate her story, and it appeared the investigation was leading to charging the two students.

But then another student came forward and shed light on apparently explicit text messages between Yovino and the two male students, and one of the men had even captured part of the incident on his cell phone.

When the police confronted her with the evidence, she reportedly admitted she had made up allegations.

Yovino then dropped out of the university and returned home to Long Islang.

