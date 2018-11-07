Ex-New York sports radio host Craig Carton convicted of fraud

(John Minchillo/AP Images for NFL, File)

NEW YORK --
The former co-host of a sports radio show with ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason has been convicted of fraud.

The verdict against Craig Carton was returned by a jury Wednesday at a federal court in New York.

Jurors deliberated for about five hours.

Carton was accused of swindling investors in a ticket reselling business.

Prosecutors said he took their money and spent it on personal expenses, including gambling.

Lawyers for Carton had argued during a week-and-a-half long trial that Carton was no crook and that he was victimized by another businessman.

Prosecutors said the former co-host of WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" show had misappropriated at least $5.6 million. Carton didn't visibly react as the verdict was announced.

Sentencing was set for February 27.

