Exclusive: Man describes being stabbed in terrifying attack by group in Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A man who was brutally stabbed by a group of men in Queens as he was on his way to work spoke out exclusively to Eyewitness News. Police released new video of a group of robbers wanted in this violent crime spree.Four people have been attacked in the last three weeks and police are trying to find these suspects before they strike again.The latest attack reported to police happened on Review Avenue in Long Island City.The men slashed and stabbed 45-year-old Courtney Grant as he was walking to work. They took his phone, wallet, and backpack."There was like seven of them, they attacked me, and they attacked me, and I said "Are you going to kill me bro?' So I fight back and say, 'The cops, the cops,' and they run off," Grant said."Did they slice you in the head?" Eyewitness News Reporter Tim Fleischer asked."Yeah, with a machete," Grant said. "Like a couple of stitches. I lost a lot of blood."Meantime, new video from Sunnyside shows three men attacking another victim, who caught them spray painting cars.When he confronted the men they punched him in the face.That is after police released earlier video of the same group, again in Sunnyside, attacking a man who was walking home from work. He was knocked to the ground and kicked.Raw video of assault:In another case, the men sprayed silly string on a victim and then beat him with a belt.Police are concerned as the crimes appear to be escalating in severity."I feel like those things have been happening a little more and more, but I can't say why," a resident said. "We live a couple blocks over and I've never experienced anything like this. Oh my God this is awful, whoever did this needs to be caught."Police are hoping someone can identify the men in the video and photos and turn them.The suspects are all described as black males in their 20s. One of the men had long braids and was wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------