EXCLUSIVE: Man saved by Good Samaritans after pushed onto Harlem subway tracks

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fast-acting straphanger jumped to save a man after he was deliberately pushed onto the subway tracks in Harlem on Christmas morning.Herman Wilson is bruised and still has a bandage on his head. His lip and rib are bruised from a Christmas Day attack that left him unconscious and lying on the train tracks at the 125th Street and Lenox station."I remember going into the train station, and that's the last thing I remember," says Wilson.Wilson was on his way to see friends, when police say a man pushed him onto the tracks with an incoming train less than two minutes away."I ran from this side to that side, jump turnstyle, see him laying there inches from the third rail. He was laying across both tracks and his foot was by the third rail," said transit worker Kirk Abbott.Wilson has since learned that while he was unconscious, Good Samaritans jumped onto the tracks to save him, lifting him back onto the platform, while transit worker Abbott, who was on his way to work that morning on the other side of the platform, stopped the incoming train."I didn't have no time - I knew what was about to happen. I ran to the other end, took out my flashlight, and started waving for the train to stop," Abbott added.Abbott says MTA safety training kicked in, while three other riders lifted Wilson to safety. For that, Wilson is humbled and forever grateful."Still a little bit upset, but I'm a Christian serving the Lord, so I know God has got me," said Wilson.----------