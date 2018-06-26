Exclusive: Surveillance video shows Newark dog attack

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was attacked by a pit bull in Newark Wednesday night

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in Newark are investigating after a woman and her family were attacked by a pit bull Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. at South 19th Street and 19th Avenue, and Eyewitness News obtained exclusive surveillance video.
EMBED More News Videos

AJ Ross reports on the dog attack in Newark.


The dog, who was not on a leash, can be seen running away from its owner, charging at the victim and jumping on her.

The owner and another man are then seen wrestling the dog before the owner is able to rein him in and regain control.

"The kid in the stroller was laying on the floor and the mother was getting bit up and that's when the father intervened and started fighting with the dog," a witness who did not want to be identified said.

The children and the man with the victim were not injured.

"The kids had blood on them, the lady had blood all down her arm, I don't know if the blood transferred off of her onto the kids, but they all had blood on them," the witness said. "He was just biting all of them."

The victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the dog and owner after they fled the scene. Anyone with information that could help locate the dog and its owner is asked to call police.
The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dog attackpit bull attackpit bullNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News