Exclusive video shows what may have prompted fatal shooting in Manhattan restaurant

By Eyewitness News
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot and two others were wounded in gunfire at a restaurant in Manhattan Monday morning.

The gunshots rang out at the 24-hour Floridita Restaurant on 10th Avenue in Inwood just before 5 a.m.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the torso and was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and a 58-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Harlem Hospital.

Police initially believed there were only two victims, but a 29-year-old man later showed up at Harlem Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is also believe to have been shot at the Floridita.

Security camera video being circulated among restaurant regulars and obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News appears to show exactly what triggered the violence.

The man seen on video wearing a red jacket appears to bump into a man to his left as he passes him. That man seems to reject the apology and as the two exchanged words, the man in the red punched the other man, who then fell to the floor.

As a third man wearing a shearling jacket bent over the man on the floor, a fourth man -- wearing a blue coat -- then fired the gun.

Police are looking for a gunman who fled the scene. He is described as a heavyset male in his mid 30s, last seen wearing a blue coat.

No arrests were immediately made, but the shooting remains under investigation.
Sandra Bookman has more on the fatal shooting at a restaurant in Inwood.


