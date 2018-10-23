Authorities say a possible explosive device was found at the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros in Westchester CountyThe device was discovered Monday in Soros's mailbox in Bedford.Investigators say one of the people who works for Soros found it, took it to a wooded area, and called police.Soros was not at home at the time of the discovery.The bomb squad safely detonated the device.Soros is known for funding Democratic candidates and liberal causes.The case has been turned over to the Joint Terrorism Task Force Division of the FBI.Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.----------