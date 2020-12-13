Extended clash between police, protesters in front of New Jersey jail

Video shows the officers scuffling with the demonstrators after threatening to arrest them if they did not back up.
Witnesses say the police also used tear gas and pepper spray.
ALSO READ | Suspect on the loose after deadly shooting at Long Island deli
It is unclear how many protesters were taken into custody.
The police were eventually able to place everyone behind a barrier.
The officers also formed a human chain while dressed in riot gear.
The demonstrators were calling attention to inmates who are on a hunger strike.
ALSO READ | Escaped inmate discovered hiding under sheet in man's living room
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip