Extended clash between police, protesters in front of New Jersey jail

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8731579" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Homicide detectives on Long Island are investigating a deadly shooting at a deli that left one person dead and three others injured.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6416610" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have captured the federal inmate who escaped from custody in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Wednesday in front of 170 26th Street.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There were extended clashes between police and protesters in front of the Bergen County Jail on Saturday.Video shows the officers scuffling with the demonstrators after threatening to arrest them if they did not back up.Witnesses say the police also used tear gas and pepper spray.It is unclear how many protesters were taken into custody.The police were eventually able to place everyone behind a barrier.The officers also formed a human chain while dressed in riot gear.The demonstrators were calling attention to inmates who are on a hunger strike.----------