Extra Time: 10 people injured by out-of-control car; Trump indicted; latest on Gilgo Beach murders

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Tuesday's edition of 'Extra Time' we are following several breaking news stories.

An out-of-control vehicle hit several pedestrians in Midtown, Manhattan around 5:30 p.m. At least 10 people were injured in the crash on 42nd and Lexington Avenue.

The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Here are the other major stories from Tuesday's s how

Former President Donald Trump indicted for the third time

The indictment against Trump was in connection with January 6, 2021, and the alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The charges against him include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy of rights.

Eyewitness News anchor Joe Torres interviews Michael Bachner, former assistant district attorney in the Rackets Bureau in Manhattan about the latest Trump indictment.

Accused Gilgo Beach killer appears in court

Investigators believe that Rex Heuermann, 59, murdered three women and buried their bodies along Gilgo Beach over a decade ago. Heuermann is also the lead suspect in a fourth murder.

On Tuesday, he appeared in court for the first time since his arrest.

Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver dies

Oliver died several hours after she had been admitted to the hospital Monday for an undisclosed medical condition.

She had a trail-blazing career as a New Jersey lawmaker.

Oliver was 71 years old.

