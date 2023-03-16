Extra Time: Manhattan shootings prompt reaction from school chancellor

In this edition of 'Eyewitness New Extra Time,' we begin with the latest in a gun violence spree in Manhattan that sparked a massive police response.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness New Extra Time,' we begin with the latest in a gun violence spree in Manhattan that sparked a massive police response.

More officers were stationed at public schools in Manhattan on Wednesday. This comes after three gang-related shootings on Tuesday, which police believe are all potentially connected.

The incidents prompted controversial comments from New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks, who claimed some students are now carrying guns with them strictly to defend themselves.

But do the numbers back up the chancellor's claims? We take a look at the data on school weapons seized to see if it backs up Banks' comments.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Banking collapse fallout

The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have launched investigations into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The investigations - which are separate inquiries - are in the early stages and will also examine the actions of the bank's senior executives, the people said.

Aaron Rodgers to the Jets?

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he intends to play for the New York Jets this season. Rodgers said he made that decision on Friday, and he is not holding up a trade, which still isn't finalized. The two teams and Rodgers remain in contact, sources said, as they try to work through the final stages of a potential deal, which would include restructuring Rodgers' contract and agreeing on trade compensation.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.