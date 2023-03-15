Aaron Rodgers: 'My intention is to play for the New York Jets...' but 'this isn't a decision day'

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he intends to play for the New York Jets this season.

Rodgers said he made that decision on Friday, and he is not holding up a trade, which still isn't finalized. The two teams and Rodgers remain in contact, sources said, as they try to work through the final stages of a potential deal, which would include restructuring Rodgers' contract and agreeing on trade compensation.

"I made it clear my intention was to play and to play for the New York Jets, and I haven't been holding anything up. It's the compensation that the Packers are trying to get ... The Packers want to move on and have let me know that in so many words," he said.

Rodgers, who went on a four-day darkness retreat to contemplate his future, said he was 90% sure he was retiring when he went on the retreat. When he left the darkness he said something changed with the Packers' previous stance toward him that they wanted him to play his whole career in Green Bay and he wished the team was more direct with him at the beginning of the offseason.

Only a year ago, Rodgers seemed destined to finish his career in Green Bay. After contemplating retirement following the 2021 season, he signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension in March, 2022.

Rodgers' contract includes $59.465 million guaranteed in salary and bonus this season. Most of it is made up of a $58.3 million bonus that is due no later than Week 1 of this season. The Packers would absorb $40.3 million in dead money on their salary cap. Because his bonus money is pro-rated, Rodgers won't cripple the Jets' cap. He will count $15.8 million in 2023 and $32.5 million in 2024, cap-friendly for a player of his stature.

A contingent of Jets officials, including owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, flew to California last week to meet with Rodgers.

In addition, several Jets players tweeted at Rodgers to recruit him, including cornerback Sauce Gardner, who promised he would burn the cheesehead he wore to celebrate New York's victory over the Packers last season at Lambeau Field. Gardner later fulfilled the promise by burning the cheesehead in a video posted to YouTube.

Rodgers has supplied the Jets with a wish list of free agents he'd like them to pursue and acquire, and it includes Odell Beckham Jr., sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini. Another player on that list, Packers free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard, agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets on Tuesday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Packers president Mark Murphy made clear last week that Rodgers' return to the team wasn't the organization's first choice and they hoped to find a "win-win situation" for the four-time MVP and the team.

ESPN's Rich Cimini and Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.