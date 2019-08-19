Father drowns while trying to save son who had fallen in lake, eyewitness reports

By Eyewitness News
GREENWOOD LAKE, New York (WABC) -- A father drowned while trying to save his toddler son who had fallen in a lake in Orange County, a witness told Eyewitness News.

Witnesses say there were about 10 children on a pontoon boat in Greenwood Lake when the accident happened.

An off-duty NYPD officer was one of the Good Samaritans on the scene.

Divers will go out on Monday to try to find the father.

The toddler is expected to be okay.

