Extra Time: Long Island deadly plane crash; California winter storm

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the latest information on a deadly small plane crash on Long Island.

The single engine piper Cherokee went down in Suffolk County Sunday afternoon as its pilot struggled to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Republic Airport in Farmingdale.

One passenger died. The other passenger and the pilot were both seriously hurt.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim was live near the scene in North Lindenhurst with the latest information.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Chile shooting death arrest

Eric Garvin, 38, was on vacation in South America when he was shot dead. Two people are now under arrest. The Staten Island attorney was shot three times in January while he took a picture of a building in Santiago, Chile, but it was the wrong building in a drug infested neighborhood, and on Monday night, local police say they captured the two men in a series of raids on Friday. Garvin was a community advocate who worked in former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's office with a team aimed at reducing gun violence.

California snow

It has been a really unusual winter this year. We've had virtually no snow on the east coast. But out west, it's a whole different story. On Monday night, parts of California were bracing for yet another dumping of snow in the coming days. This comes as people are still trapped in the Sierra Nevada mountains, which saw more than three feet of snow in less than 24 hours over the weekend. ABC's Melissa Adan joined us live from Los Angeles with the latest on the situation for northern California.

Meanwhile in our area, we've had very little snow in New York this year. Jeff Smith breaks down the wacky weather on both coasts while tracking some snow that could touchdown Monday night into Tuesday.

