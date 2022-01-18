Eyewitness News Morning Team welcomes back Shirleen Allicot

Shirleen reports her two daughters, Shayla and Gigi, have welcomed their new brother, Wesley, with open arms.
The longtime Eyewitness News anchorwoman and her husband, Jesse, first announced her pregnancy back in February 2021.
Wesley came into the world in August.
Welcome back, Shirleen!
ALSO READ | New York woman travels 1,000 miles to reunite with dog missing for 5 years
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip