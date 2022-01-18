Family & Parenting

Eyewitness News Morning Team welcomes back Shirleen Allicot

EMBED <>More Videos

Welcome back, Shirleen!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Eyewitness News Morning Team welcomed their friend and colleague, anchor Shirleen Allicot, back from maternity leave this morning!

Shirleen reports her two daughters, Shayla and Gigi, have welcomed their new brother, Wesley, with open arms.

The longtime Eyewitness News anchorwoman and her husband, Jesse, first announced her pregnancy back in February 2021.

Wesley came into the world in August.

Welcome back, Shirleen!

ALSO READ | New York woman travels 1,000 miles to reunite with dog missing for 5 years
EMBED More News Videos

A New York woman traveled 1,000 miles to Henderson, Tennessee to reunite with her lost dog after 5 years.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew yorknew york cityeyewitness news
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Greater flexibility for at-home learning as NYC students return
Wake today for murdered 19-year-old Burger King worker
1 person critically injured in NYC apartment fire
Driver arrested after 15-year-old girl killed by school bus in NYC
AccuWeather: Sunshine returns, cold
How much snow fell across the Tri-State
Suspect shot, cop suffers concussion during incident in Yonkers
Show More
Woman killed in deadly subway attack was advocate for homeless
Retired Staten Island ferry up for auction after price slash
Friends, family searching for NJ dad reported missing in New Orleans
Daily COVID-19 cases in New York continue to go down
Crews rescue man on motorcycle, witnesses who fell through ice in NJ
More TOP STORIES News