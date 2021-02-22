Family & Parenting

Eyewitness News Anchor Shirleen Allicot announces she's pregnant!

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News Anchor Shirleen Allicot announced some very happy news Monday morning..she's expecting a baby!

This will be is Shirleen and her husband Jesse's third child.

They are already parents to daughters Shayla and Gigi.

"We need a little brightness!" Shirleen said as she made the reveal with an Eyewitness News Accuweather Forecast graphic.

Sam Champion couldn't believe that she kept it a secret.

"I'm so excited, and I know that they want us to go on because that's why they took the tight show, but I want to talk about this for hours!" Eyewitness News' Sam Champion said. "How am I supposed to go on after that!"

Fellow morning team members Anchor Ken Rosato and Heather O'Rourke also shared their congratulations!

MORE NEWS: Artist's polar bear snow sculptures represent climate change
EMBED More News Videos

Heide Hatry is the German American artist who created polar bear displays inside Central Park.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabypregnancypregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC gets 2 more state-run sites with more vaccine expected
Woman hits 2-year-old by accident during argument at subway stop
Party with 300 people inside shut down in Queens
AccuWeather: Snowy mix turns to rain
7 On Your Side's tips for avoiding tax scams
Overnight subway hours increase in NYC
139-year-old house rolls to new San Francisco address
Show More
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
This study will pay you $2,000 to sleep
Century 21 department stores hint at making comeback
Man stabbed on subway after woman told him to 'stay safe': NYPD
Police search for man who drew swastika on Queens synagogue
More TOP STORIES News