Eyewitness News Anchor Shirleen Allicot announces she's pregnant!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News Anchor Shirleen Allicot announced some very happy news Monday morning..she's expecting a baby!This will be is Shirleen and her husband Jesse's third child.They are already parents to daughters Shayla and Gigi."We need a little brightness!" Shirleen said as she made the reveal with an Eyewitness News Accuweather Forecast graphic.Sam Champion couldn't believe that she kept it a secret."I'm so excited, and I know that they want us to go on because that's why they took the tight show, but I want to talk about this for hours!" Eyewitness News' Sam Champion said. "How am I supposed to go on after that!"Fellow morning team members Anchor Ken Rosato and Heather O'Rourke also shared their congratulations!----------