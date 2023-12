Relive the memorable moments of 2023 with Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As 2023 draws to a close, Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 couldn't help but spotlight some of the memorable moments over the last few months.

It's been an exciting new adventure since launching in September.

While the show has been around for a couple of months, the team couldn't help but highlight some of the brightest sides of Mornings @ 10 thus far.

You can watch replays of the show in the player above and on our connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Android, and Apple.