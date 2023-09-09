Here are ways you can watch Channel 7 Eyewitness News, ABC

Here are ways you can watch Eyewitness News and all of your favorite programming on Channel 7 and the ABC network.

You can watch Eyewitness News:

- On Channel 7 on your TV, either through your cable/satelitte provider or over the air by using an antenna

- On the free ABC7NY streaming app, available to download on your Smart TV or on your streaming device such as Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV or Google TV

- On Hulu, using your streaming device or Smart TV

- On the Roku Channel and Samsung TV

- On the free ABC7NY app on your mobile phone or tablet

- In a web browser on your desktop or laptop computer at abc7ny.com/live

You can watch ABC News, and all of ABC's sports and entertainment programs on:

- On your TV on Channel 7, either through your cable/satellite provider or over the air by using an antenna

- On your TV, on Hulu + Live TV, through your streaming device or Smart TV

WABC-TV has been the leader in local news and entertainment programming in the New York City area for 75 years. Producing more than 45 hours of live local news and weather each week, Channel 7 "Eyewitness News" is the most-watched local news in New York and the United States.