Prosecutors in NYC presenting evidence in the CEO murder case to a grand jury: sources

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The suspect in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is fighting extradition from Pennsylvania, but sources tell ABC News that prosecutors at the Manhattan DA's office have started presenting evidence to a grand jury.

They no doubt are hoping to secure an indictment to strengthen their case to bring Luigi Mangione to New York City.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would not discuss the evidence in detail, but he did express confidence in the case he is building.

"This this is obviously a profound, profoundly disturbing as we've alleged murder," Bragg said. "We would not charge the person if we didn't think it was the person and we're prepared to go forward."

The evidence includes fingerprints lifted from a water bottle and granola bar wrapper found in Midtown.

Police say they match the prints taken from Mangione after his arrest at an Altoona McDonald's.

Additionally, the NYPD says ballistics from the ghost gun that Mangione was carrying match the shell casings recovered from the crime scene.

Authorities also say Mangione was also carrying writings linking him to the slaying.

ABC News also asked Bragg why Mangione is facing a charge of second-degree murder and it appears to be a quirk of the way the statute is written in New York.

He says first-degree murder is reserved for special categories like baby killers, cop killers and serial killers, but the DA did leave open the possibility if they learn more, there could be additional charges.

