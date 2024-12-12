Police officer hospitalized after crashing car in Little Falls, New Jersey: Officials

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials say a police officer was hospitalized after he crashed his car early Thursday morning in Little Falls, New Jersey.

The officer suffered an apparent "medical episode" which caused him to crash into multiple businesses on Main Street.

The vehicle crashed through the entrance of Schumacher Chevrolet of Little Falls.

The officer's vehicle also went through the back of an auto shop and clipped the roof of a Knights of Columbus building.

Debris from the officer's car nearly damaged some residential housing. One person, whose father lived in the housing, told Eyewitness News his father isn't hurt.

"I mean to hit the building there, that's the part that I'm seeing," Little Falls resident Ralph Bugliano said.

The Little Falls Buildings Department says two structures were impacted by the crash, neither with nonstructural damage.

The officer remains in serious but stable condition.

