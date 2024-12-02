Concern over air quality with congestion pricing in South Bronx, some parents say

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Ask people in the Bronx about the MTA's congestion pricing plan and it's not traffic and tie-ups that worry the moms and dads there. It's the health of their children that keeps them up at night.

"I think it is a bad decision because such things around schools, there are a lot of children that are suffering," said Adonis Burgos, a parent.

For many of the people who live, work, and play in the only borough connected to the mainland, the downsides of the MTA's controversial plan outweigh the upsides.

And those drawbacks are based on an acknowledged reality from the MTA, less traffic in Manhattan's central business district will lead to more traffic in the crowded, residential areas of the Bronx.

The Major Deegan Expressway is right near the Mitchell and Millbrook houses.

Roughly 60,000 people live in a 2.5-mile radius of that location.

Environmental activists point out one in five children there suffer from asthma and they say the poor health is directly related to the traffic.

"What is the cost-benefit of adding more traffic to a community that is overburdened?" said Mychal Johnson, South Bronx Unite.

Thirteen years ago the Mott Haven father of two co-founded South Bronx Unite.

The environmental justice organization has 40 air quality monitors scattered throughout the borough.

"We are counting traffic and air. We've looked at increases in particulate matter, CO, NO. It is acknowledged even by the state that there are increases currently," Johnson said.

Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres knows all about the poor air quality, the asthma rates, and the healthcare woes of his constituents.

He says the state has promised to address the environmental concerns. He points to the plan's $ 155 million in community benefits.

"Some of those benefits will go towards removing refrigerated truck units in Hunts Point which could reduce particulate matter pollution by as much as 90%," Rep. Torres said.

Not so fast said Dan Barabino.

The vice-president of operations at Top Banana makes his living at Hunts Point where thousands of trucks roll in and out of the produce market each and every day.

"It just adds another layer, another cost to something that is associated with something that already has a lot of pressure from all different angles, from transportation expenses to product expenses, handling expenses, delivery, billing, all that stuff," Barabino said.

"Everyone knows there is bad air quality in the South Bronx. Let's mitigate the existing situation and not add on to it saying you are then going to mitigate that. No. Mitigate what we have currently," Johnson said.

That has been the decades-long wish of people who say traffic relief in Manhattan should not outweigh health care in the Bronx.

