Car stolen outside Queens laundromat with child still inside

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- It began as a holiday nightmare for parents in Queens - their car was stolen with their child was still inside.

An eyewitness captured some harrowing moments for a mother in panic after her 4-year-old daughter was gone.

Thankfully, only a couple of hours later, the mother, child, and car were all back - safe and sound at the laundromat on 101st Avenue in South Richmond Hill where it all started - as police continue to investigate.

"Thank god she's alive and in one piece," said laundromat employee Jodie Nelson.

The mother had left the red Acura running outside the laundromat, going in to get her laundry as her child took a nap.

Police say two men drove off in the car, only to ditch it a few blocks away with the girl inside and police in pursuit.

"Within seconds you had 15 cars, literally, helicopters were out here and I was very surprised and it was an outstanding job on their effort - I'm very grateful for them," said eyewitness Daniel Rafael.

Rafael and his son witnessed the reunion and the relief.

"The mother just picked up the girl in her arms and they cried together, happy to see each other - it's just amazing," he said.

The girl, who had been out of her mother's sight for a terrifying 20 minutes, was checked out by EMTs as police went through the car for evidence. The thieves had disappeared in another vehicle.

"People are just stealing cars, they don't care if there are kids in them or anything like that. You just have to be very cautious out here now," he added.

After answering detectives' questions, the mother would only say she and her daughter were okay. They were ready to get home.

Nelson, who works at the laundromat says they are regulars.

"To know that it was that child, I'm like thank god she's going to have a happy Christmas," Nelson said.

Police say you should never leave a car running unlocked and tempting thieves, no matter how cold it is or how quickly you are coming back.

The mother will not be charged.

Police are looking for two men, who could be charged with kidnapping. So far, police have not provided a description of them or their getaway car, but they are going through the area for video.

