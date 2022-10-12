Scott Matthews named named vice president and news director of WABC-TV

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Emmy-Award winning news executive Scott Matthews has been named vice president and news director of ABC7/WABC-TV New York, effective immediately, announced Marilu Galvez, president and general manager, WABC-TV, to whom he will report. Matthews will be responsible for directing the Eyewitness News team for ABC7, the No. 1 source for local news in New York and the most-watched station in the country.

"Whether its hard-hitting investigative journalism, probing business reports, breaking news or long-form non-fiction features, Scott has a wealth of experience producing informative and engaging programming across platforms," said Galvez. "I'm thrilled to have him on the team and am confident his wealth of experience in both local and national news will be a tremendous asset to our news operations."

"I am excited to join and lead the number one news team in the country," said Matthews. "Eyewitness News has a long history of telling important stories and bringing millions of viewers vital information that impacts their lives. I look forward to working along-side of the incredible individuals who produce the top-notch content that populates WABC 7's media platforms."

Most recently, Matthews built and directed production units in the creation and execution of weekly news series for CNN platforms, including "No Mercy, No Malice with Scott Galloway," "Rex Chapman," and "The Boss Files," among others.

As VP of News Specials at CNBC from May 2011 through December 2019, he was responsible for conceiving and leading the production of news specials including breaking news and special event programming for Business Day and Primetime hours, including co-creating the successful CNBC Prime show "Secret Lives of the Super Rich." Matthews oversaw the Investigative Unit and developed documentaries and entertainment shows. He also consulted and helped develop news programs for the Business Day unit, including on-screen graphic and promotional strategies.

From November, 2009, through May, 2011, Matthews was director of programming for CNN Productions. At CNN, Matthews oversaw the award-winning documentary series CNN Presents and the ground-breaking CNN Special Investigations Unit.

Matthews joined CNN in February 2008 as the director of programming for CNN/US, after serving as vice president and news director for WNYW-TV and WWOR-TV in New York City. He held similar roles at WTXF-TV in Philadelphia and WFXT-TV in Boston, earning a reputation as a director who improved local journalism through an emphasis on quality reporting and humanistic values.

Matthews' career also includes significant investigative reporting experience, which involved stints as executive producer for investigative reporting at WNYW-TV in New York and KNXV-TV in Phoenix.

Matthews has received numerous Emmy awards for investigative production, editing and photography as well as for his work as a news director. He has also received citations for his work as an investigative producer from both the Associated Press and the Radio-Television News Directors Association.

