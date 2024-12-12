Manhattan DA says more work needs to be done on 'stranger assaults' after random attacks on women

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Apparent random attacks on two women in Manhattan are "very disturbing," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in announcing indictments against suspects in two unrelated cases.

"I don't know why people are being assaulted in all instances," Bragg said. "What I can say is that we are bringing charges when it happens. We are holding people who are accountable who are doing that."

On Nov. 9, an 80-year-old woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in Chinatown.

Police say 38-year-old Juan Hernandez grabbed the victim from behind near the corner of Grand and Chrystie streets around 6 a.m. and sexually assaulted her on the sidewalk. Bystanders pulled Hernandez off the woman and held him for police.

On Oct. 29, 23-year-old Leslie Torres was followed around Midtown for about 25 minutes by 33-year-old Jaheem Warren, who ultimately engaged her in conversation outside of a hotel on West 46th Street.

Jaheem Warren

Officials say he grabbed Torres from behind, threw her onto a pile of plastic garbage bags and smothered her, leaving her face down in the trash. She died after a week on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit.

Warren was indicted on second-degree murder charges. Hernandez was indicted on attempted rape and sexual abuse. Both were arraigned Wednesday.

"We are sadly bringing more and more of these kinds of cases," Bragg said. "These stranger assaults are a matter of significant attention in the office."

"We have more work to do on shootings. We have a lot more work to do on these stranger assaults," Bragg said.

