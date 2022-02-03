Society

Former Eyewitness News reporter Gloria Rojas, NYC's first Latina broadcast journalist, dies

Gloria Rojas, former Eyewitness News reporter, dies

Former Eyewitness News reporter Gloria Rojas, New York City's first Latina broadcast journalist, has died at the age of 82.

We're told Gloria died Wednesday, at a nursing facility in Cambridge, Maryland.

She made her Channel 7 debut in September 1974.

Gloria was a native New Yorker who graduated from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

She was known for being a no-nonsense, street-smart reporter.

Gloria also accomplished one of her life goals to publish a book.

She was a role model to many of us and we mourn her passing.

Watch the video below to see some of Rojas' reporting for Eyewitness News.
Eyewitness News is remembering former Reporter Gloria Rojas.



