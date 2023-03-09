Shirleen Allicot honored by NY Multi-Cultural Restaurant & Nightlife Chamber of Commerce

Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot was honored Wednesday night by the New York Multi-Cultural Restaurant & Nightlife Chamber of Commerce.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was a late night for someone who is usually up very early in the morning.

The chamber holds various workshops, training, and other services.

When accepting her award, Allicot talked about the importance of what we do each and every day at WABC-TV to try and help serve people in our community.

