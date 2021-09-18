localish

Meet the Air Force's first female F-35A demo team commander

EMBED <>More Videos

Meet the Air Force's first female F-35A demo team commander

HILL AFB, Utah -- Major Kristin "Beo" Wolfe pilots the world's most advanced fighter jet. Wolfe became the first female to lead the Air Force's F-35A Demo Team as commander.

"Really lucky to be the first one to lead a single ship demonstration team, I'm really lucky to get chosen for the job. It's a really unique experience," said Wolfe.

Part of the job is to go to air shows around the world showcasing the multi-million dollar jet's ability and her team's incredible skillset.

"It's the latest and greatest that we've got out there. Humbling to be a part of something like that," said Wolfe.

Inspired by her father, who was also in the military and a pilot, Wolfe says it was gift to grow in a home where you were made to believe that you could be anything you wanted to in a country where this is possible.

"I don't remember seeing a lot of females that my dad worked with because honestly about 3-4% of fighter pilots are female in the Air Force, but you kind of get used to it," said Wolfe. "It kind of becomes a non-event."

One of her favorite things to witness is seeing children's reaction when she takes off her helmet.

"You know, you never know who is under that suit or under that helmet," said Wolfe. "I always tell kids that absolutely you can do it. All it takes is you know a lot of study and a lot of preparation, a little luck and a little timing."

Social:
instagram.com/f35demoteam
facebook.com/F35DEMOTEAM
twitter.com/f35demoteam
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabclocalish
LOCALISH
Meet the Air Force's first female F-35A demo team commander
THON fundraiser celebrates 50 years fighting childhood cancer
Bakery keeps Colombian food, culture alive in Philly
Caring Hearts Closet provides clothing, goods to those in need
TOP STORIES
Attorney for Brian Laundrie says his whereabouts are unknown
Laundrie's sister speaks about Gabby Petito; Family speaks with police
'Positivity is hard': Gabby Petito's dad speaks about missing daughter
Police: Gabby Petito case not linked to slaying of two women in Utah
FDA panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
Why isn't Laundrie talking? Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Show More
Arrest made after man kicked woman down NYC subway escalator
Dead whale set to wash ashore on Staten Island
Fight brewing over school's decision to hold classes without permits
Robert Durst found guilty in murder of Susan Berman
Video shows hostess assaulted over NYC vax requirement
More TOP STORIES News