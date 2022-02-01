Facade falls off 6-story Bronx building, raining down bricks

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx -- Part of the faade of a vacant six-story Bronx building under construction collapsed Tuesday, sending bricks falling onto an awning and the sidewalk below.

It happened at 200 West Tremont Avenue, where an approximately 20 foot by 5 foot section of masonry wall fell off the building.

The Department of Buildings said materials fell onto roofs at adjacent buildings, at commercial stores at 190 West Tremont Street, and 1799 and 1797 Montgomery Avenue.

No injuries were reported.


Forensic engineers are on the scene, and structural stability inspections are ongoing.

The building was vacant due to partial collapse in August of 2021.

In that incident, construction workers were being hoisted up in a suspended scaffold along the front wall when a large section of the faade collapsed off the sixth floor and landed on the sidewalk shed below.

The construction workers were on site for a permitted faade replacement and repair project.

