7 On Your Side's tips for buying or selling a used vehicle

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A nasty new Facebook hack steals your account to sell fake items and then pockets the cash.

The scammers are learning exactly how to impersonate you and trick your friends.

"My Facebook was hacked," said Pete Gagliardo, scam victim.

As a retired firefighter, Gagliardo is used to putting out fires, but he's helpless to hose down a flaming hot scam stealing from his friends.

His pals are being robbed. They believe they're paying him for his his late father's items.

Friends from Florida to Putnam Lake thought they bought floor seats to Morgan Whalen at Met Life Stadium.

"Tractors, four-wheelers, and one even booked two airline tickets," Gagliardo said.

"I just sent in $200, which was for one of the four tickets," said Barbara Evans, a friend.

But buddies like Evans were all duped by carefully curated direct messages culled from Gagliardo's online posts.

"We go the Daytona 500 and hang out in the yellow section. He put the tickets in the Daytona Speedway yellow sections," he said.

It all started with a surprise updated profile picture.

"I click on it and it opened a Facebook account. It says Peter Gagliardo," he said. "But I couldn't get it, I had no access to it whatsoever."

"Can you change the password, message, or post?" Nina Pineda asked.

"Nope," Gagliardo said.

Locked out, he reported the hostile takeover on Christmas.

"I tried to contact Facebook," he said. "We'll get back to you in 180 days."

With three million users on the planet. It is a six-month wait time for help with alleged hackers.

One is pretending to be "Soprano's" star Vincent Curatolo.

The New Jersey crooner had strangers show up at his house looking for signed memorabilia, acting lessons, and shoutouts they paid an imposter for on Facebook.

"I have never been on Facebook," Curatolo said. "I don't have a Facebook page."

The man who played a mobster had to call the FBI.

"Your character would not have like that," Pineda said.

Signs of a hack are notices about email, password or birthday changes, friend requests and messages from strangers you didn't write, and posts you didn't make.

"They pocket the cash and it's gone," he said.

Panicked while his friends purchased phony items, Gagliardo reached out to 7 On Your Side and we contacted Facebook's parent company, Meta, asking them to stop the scam in its tracks.

"I reset everything because of you and 7 On Your Side," Gagliardo said.

Within hours, he got a link to reset and retook over his own page.

"There was no one there to help but you," he said. "Cheers! Cheers to you and 7 On Your Side. You're the best!"

So what can you do to help keep yourself safe?

Watch for a payment recipient switcheroo, report hacks ASAP, and request that friends and family post warnings about what's happened.

The victims all had one thing in common, they were asked to send money to people other than Gagliardo. That's a big red flag.

7 On Your Side is still working on refunds for victims who tricked in this scam.

