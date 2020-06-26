Business

Fairway going out of business in Harlem and Plainview

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Going out of business signs are expected to go up Friday at a popular supermarket.

Fairway Market, the one that backs up to the West Side Highway in Harlem, was supposedly going to be sold as part of Fairway's bankruptcy plan.

The sale fell through.

A longtime manager told Eyewitness News the store was important in the community, and was also popular with people on their way back to the Bronx, New Jersey and Connecticut.

"This has been the one-stop-shop for people whether they live here or just passing through," said Luis Ysabel, store manager. "They know that they can get anything here, which is why it has become a magnet for the community."

Another Fairway store in Plainview, Long Island is also closing.

