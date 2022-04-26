localish

Welcome to the 'Pretzel Capital of the World'

READING, Pa. -- Localish Presents: Faller's Pretzels
Wondering how pretzels became such a popular snack? We found the birthplace of pretzels in America and how they went from locally produced soft pretzels to mass produced hard pretzel must-have snacks. The region surrounding Reading, Pennsylvania is rich with pretzel makers dating back to the 1700s when German immigrants settled in the area. Now some of the oldest pretzel makers and most popular brands call the region home and it has become a hub or distribution of the snack across the United States.


Faller's Pretzels | Facebook | Instagram
528 Moss Street, Reading, PA 19604
localish
