A mother's love: Woman adopts seven children, all with special needs

With a passion for helping children with special needs, Debbie Sarich has filled her home with seven adopted children and unmeasurable love.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- A mother's love is a special bond. Debbie Sarich's love for her seven adopted children is unwavering, unconditional and inspirational. Debbie is a physical therapist at Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands.

Over the past 14 years Debbie has adopted seven children with special needs, seven children from all over the world. Debbie says, "I thought I was going to get married and have three or four kids. When I turned 39 I said what is my plan now."

Debbie's passion for working with children with special needs would lead her to make that part of her home life.

Debbie's home is filled with three sons, 16-year-old Sergio from Guatemala, 16-year-old Evan from Russia and 13-year-old Tray from China. She also has four adopted daughters, 20-year-old Krasi from Bulgaria, 20-year-old Lucy from China as well 16-year-old Kate from China and 12-year-old Sadie from Ethiopia. All four of Debbie's daughters have cerebral palsy, all four are very active in sports. Debbie says, "It warms my heart that they have the same opportunities that I had growing up. I love seeing my kids compete in sports."

Road trips to compete are part of the Sarich's family routine. Debbie and the kids hit the road regularly for Track and field, triathlons, archery and other sports all over the country. For Debbie they're road trips of love, "I love our road trips, we celebrate the good things."

Debbie says the hardest part is not the physical limitations, the hardest part is the emotional part. Debbie's loving home a way for her children to find comfort. Debbie now has plans to add an eight child to her family. She is working on adopting a new son. An 11-year-old boy from West Africa who loves to swim. You can help donate here.