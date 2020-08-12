Westchester family astounded mom's rapist, killer will soon be released from prison

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6366081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lucy Yang has more on an investigation that is underway after an MTA bus was taken over in Queens early Sunday morning by dozens of people for a pop-up party.

SOUTH SALEM, Westchester County (WABC) -- The family of a woman who was was raped and murdered more than four decades ago is astounded that her "sociopath" killer will soon be released from prison.Jason Minter was 6 years old when his mother Bonnie Minter and her friend Sheila Watson were raped and murdered - all while he and three other children were forced into a nearby room.It happened back in March of 1977 on Smith Ridge Road. The children heard it all and found the bodies afterward."The murders happened rapidly and they were out of bullets, and they just wanted to get out of there," Minter said. "I had a gun shoved against my nose, the other boy had a knife...we were 6 years old."Minter said he has never felt safe for a moment since and has become increasingly paranoid.Samuel Ayala was convicted, along with another man, and sentenced to the maximum allowed back then - 25 years to life in prison.But on Sept. 3, Ayala, the man who raped and murdered Minter's mother and another woman, will be paroled from prison - a free man."It's astounding to me that the board could make this decision," Minter said.Is Ayala dangerous at nearly 70 years old? Minter thinks so."I'm very frightened for myself and my family," Minster said. "Ayala is an absolute sociopath who should never see the light of day."Ayala will be free soon, but Minter may never be.The decision of the parole board is final.----------