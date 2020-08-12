Livery driver accused of raping 12-year-old passenger in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A livery cab driver is under arrest after allegedly raping a 12-year-old passenger.The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Monday after the passenger was picked up near Myrtle and Carlson avenues in Brooklyn.Police say the victim was placed into the livery cab by her parents to be driven from one location to another.Somewhere along the ride, authorities say the driver, 32-year-old Rafael Martinez, raped the victim.The victim told authorities that he parked the car, got into the back seat with her and raped her. He then got back into the driver's seat and drove her to her destination.Martinez was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, menacing and assault.Few other details were released.----------