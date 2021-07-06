Peddler's Village charms families with sprawling shopping experience

LAHASKA, Pennsylvania -- For nearly six decades, visitors from around the nation have been charmed by Peddler's Village in Bucks County."When you walk into the village, it's these different paths that takes you on these little trips and you may go to different stores that you don't expect to be around that next corner," said Joseph Albert, the Director of Festivals and Events at Peddler's Village.It's Albert's job to plan experiences like the Peach Festival, Apple Festival, Strawberry Festival, Grand Illumination and more. But even an ordinary day at the village is packed with shopping, dining, and entertainment."We offer 65 specialty shops and boutiques," said Christine Triantos, Director of Marketing and Communications. "We also have seven restaurants and we have expanded our outdoor dining options."The network of mostly local family businesses was challenged last year with the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, guests are making their way back to the destination they have held in their hearts for generations."Peddler's Village has always been a favorite of my family's for, like, 30 years," said Carol Piccari from Yardley, Pennsylvania. She visits once per month and makes a tradition out of meeting there with cousins.Piccari and her son enjoy shopping at the village. But management has made it a point to branch out to include all types of family members in the experience.For example, the entertainment center, Giggleberry Fair, boasts an arcade, maze, and 99-year-old antique carousel. Adults can snag a cocktail at tasting locations like Chaddsford Winery. Families can enjoy musicians, comedians, and retreat at night for a stay at the Golden Plough Inn.