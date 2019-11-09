27-year-old woman stabbed to death inside Queens home, man found dead nearby

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police say the death of a 27-year-old woman stabbed to death inside her home is connected to a man found dead nearby the crime scene.The incident was reported in the 8900 block of Albert Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday.A family member received a text message from the man saying the woman was dead and that he was going to kill himself, sources say.FDNY responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead. Police say she had been stabbed several times in the torso.Police are also investigating a suicide -- believed to be the man in question -- after he was found hanging from a tree in Howard Beach.Officials are looking into his involvement in the woman's death. Sources say the two had an ongoing domestic violence history and the man was arrested last summer for assault.The victim's identity has not yet been released.The investigation is ongoing.----------