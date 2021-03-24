Family of Black teen wrongly accused of theft filing racial profiling lawsuit against NYC hotel

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The family of a Black teenager who was falsely accused of stealing a cellphone in a hotel lobby is filing a lawsuit against the hotel and the woman who made the accusation.

The family of Keyon Harrold Jr. is holding a press conference on Wednesday to announce the filing of a racial profiling lawsuit against Arlo Hotels and Miya Ponsetto.

Video shot by the teen's father, musician Keyon Harrold, went viral after the incident in December.

The family says Arlo Hotel management did not support them after Ponsetto allegedly attacked the teen, especially considering they were guests.

They say the hotel manager actually empowered Ponsetto by asking the minor to give his cell phone up to prove that he was innocent of the false allegations. Her cell phone was later found in an Uber.

Sonia Rincon has the latest details of a viral incident in a SoHo Hotel in which a woman wrongly accused a Black teen of stealing a cell phone.


The family is represented by civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump.

Ponsetto is facing criminal charges in the incident. The NYPD even sent officers to California to search for her in January.

The hotel released a statement after the incident apologizing to the family and acknowledging they could have done more.

Keyon Harrold and his son -- along with mother Kat Harrold and attorney Ben Crump -- speak out after they say a woman attacked the Black 14-year-old, accusing him of stealing her phone.



