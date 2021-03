Family of Black teen wrongly accused of theft to file racial profiling lawsuit against NYC hotel

EMBED >More News Videos Sonia Rincon has the latest details of a viral incident in a SoHo Hotel in which a woman wrongly accused a Black teen of stealing a cell phone.

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The family of a Black teenager who was falsely accused of stealing a cellphone in a hotel lobby will file a lawsuit against the hotel and the woman who made the accusation.The family of Keyon Harrold Jr. will hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce the filing of a racial profiling lawsuit against Arlo Hotels and Miya Ponsetto.Video shot by the teen's father, musician Keyon Harrold, went viral after the incident in December.The family says Arlo Hotel management did not support them after Ponsetto allegedly attacked the teen. Her phone was later found in an Uber.Ponsetto is facing criminal charges in the incident. The NYPD even sent officers to California to search for her in January.The hotel released a statement after the incident apologizing to the family and acknowledging they could have done more.----------